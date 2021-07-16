The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area released this photo of the furniture on July 16, 2021.

Park rangers are reminding everyone not to leave furniture on federal lands after they discovered a sofa set up with a prime view of the Pacific Ocean in the Santa Monica Mountains

The six-piece sectional sofa set had been placed at Deer Creek in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area and overlooked the ocean, National Park Service officials said Friday in a Facebook post that included photos of the furniture.

Five federal employees used hand carts and two trucks to remove the sofa, the post stated.

On top of the furniture, employees also hauled off two trash bags worth of cigarette butts, beer cans and bottles that littered the location.

“This land IS your land (but it’s not your living room)! It’s a living space for all wildlife and visiting people,” the social media post stated. “Please consider your actions and don’t litter! This was a waste of resources and time.”

It’s unclear how long the furniture was at the scene before it was taken away. No further details were immediately provided.