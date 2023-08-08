Two electric vehicles were destroyed when they caught fire outside a La Habra home Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenbrier Lane.

Electric cars catch fire outside a La Habra home on Aug. 8, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

First responders arrived to find two vehicles parked in the home’s driveway that were fully engulfed in flames, La Habra Police Department Sgt. Ocampo said.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to the garage or home and no injuries were reported.

Police were told by firefighters that there did not appear to be any signs of criminal activity or arson.

A neighbor said that both of the vehicles were electric, including a pickup truck that was burned.

Video from the scene showed one of the vehicles appeared to still be plugged in for charging at the time of the fire.

Investigators have not announced an official cause of the fire.