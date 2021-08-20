Planes clip wings while 1 was being towed at Hollywood Burbank Airport; delays expected

Delays are expected at Hollywood Burbank Airport after two planes on the ground clipped wings Friday morning, officials said.

No one was on board the American Airlines and Alaska Airlines planes when the wings clipped, according to Burbank Airport police.

No injuries were reported.

The American Airlines plane was being towed to Terminal A when its wing hit the Alaska Airlines plane’s wing around 6:20 a.m., Federal Aviation Administration and airport officials said.

Sky5 video shows two planes stopped alongside each other, facing the opposite direction, with their wings touching. No damage was visible from aerial footage.

As of 8:30 a.m., only one airport runway was open, the arrival runway.

Officials said planes are still able to take off once they get clearance, but delays are expected for travelers at the airport.

Airport officials didn’t have information on how many flights were impacted by the incident.

The FAA was expected to arrive at the airport to investigate the incident and check to make sure it’s safe to fly the planes.

No further details were immediately available.