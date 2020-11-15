Parking enforcement, citations resume in areas of Los Angeles County

Parking enforcement, citations and towing resumed Sunday in parts of unincorporated Los Angeles County after being halted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also back in effect Sunday, are citations for posted street sweeping time violations, blocked emergency access such as driveways and fire hydrants, expired registrations and vehicles that appear abandoned. Notices on red-tagged vehicles may also again result in towing and impounding of tagged vehicles within 72 hours.

Parking enforcement was temporarily suspended in March following the Los Angeles County Health Officer Safer-At-Home orders, but officials said it’s now time to adjust for challenges caused by inclement winter weather.

“With the winter storm season approaching L.A. County needs to keep streets clean and clear,” Steven Frasher, spokesman for the county’s Public Works Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Parking Enforcement Division staff have been posting updates in impacted communities as a reminder about Sunday’s restart of parking enforcement.

For more information, visit lasd.org/tag/parking-enforcement/.