Parking enforcement to resume July 6 in L.A. after monthslong pause for stay-at-home orders

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation tweeted out this photo of a parking meter on March 23, 2020.

Parking enforcement will resume July 6 in Los Angeles after a monthslong pause while residents were asked to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

This means that drivers will again get tickets for parking during residential street sweeping and in rush hour, anti-gridlock zones and loading zones, or for having an expired registration, according to the L.A. Department of Transportation.

The city ordered the relaxed parking regulations in March, and has extended the period several times.

Some relaxed enforcement will continue, including:

“No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle” parking zone rules are relaxed

Vehicles with recently expired preferential parking permits will not be cited

The payment due date for existing citations will be extended until August 1

Late payment penalties on existing citations will be delayed until August 1

Those who can prove they are unemployed can have late penalties waived if they pay the base citation by the end of 2020.

All other parking rules will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the stay-at-home order, including for metered parking and for blocking emergency access, officials said.

The transportation department will continue providing free temporary pick-up zone parking signs for eligible retail and eateries.