Parolee arrested after 14-year-old boy robbed in Moreno Valley: SBSD

A parolee was arrested Monday after allegedly robbing a 14-year-old boy at knifepoint in Moreno Valley earlier this month.

Igor Borroel is seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery occurred on the morning of June 4 in the 24000 block of John F. Kennedy Drive, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was walking in the area when he was approached by a man who brandished a knife and took multiple items from the boy “by force,” the release stated.

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. after a receiving a call about a robbery, authorities said.

The case was subsequently turned over to the Moreno Valley Station Robbery Burglary Suppression Team.

With help from the public and local merchants, investigators identified the suspect as Igor Borroel, 24, of Moreno Valley. Borroel is currently on parole, according to the release.

He was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of second-degree robbery and violating parole, jail records showed.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Deputy Ryan Morgan at 951-486-6700.