Parolee arrested in assault on 62-year-old Korean man at Rialto bus stop; crime no longer thought to be ‘racially motivated’

A convicted felon who was on parole was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a 62-year-old Korean man at a Rialto bus stop, officials announced Tuesday.

Davontea Franklin is shown in a photo released by the Rialto Police Department on June 16, 2020.

Davontea Franklin, 22, of Victorville, faces elder abuse and battery charges in connection with the June 8 attack, Rialto police said in a news release.

The victim was getting on a bus at Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Avenue when the suspect allegedly pulled the victim to the ground from behind. The victim hit his face on the curb, causing a cut and abrasions, Rialto police said.

The victim’s statement was obtained when family members took him to the police station and helped translate from Korean to English.

A family member later posted about the incident on social media and included pictures.

The post apparently said the assault was “racially motivated” because the suspect made a comment about the coronavirus, police said.

Investigators reinterviewed the victim, who indicated the suspect didn’t say anything to him before the attack.

“The family member who originally posted the misinformation on social media has become aware of what actually transpired and attempted to set the record straight,” police said in an earlier news release.

The victim described his assailant as a black male wearing a black hooded sweater or jacket and white pants. He was last seen running westbound on Foothill Boulevard.

Franklin was arrested on suspicion of the assault on June 12 after an investigation led to his identity. Police did not elaborate on how they connected him to the crime. His bail was set at $100,000.

Franklin is a convicted felon who was released from prison in 2018, but officials did not say what he was previously convicted for.

Police released his photo to encourage those who witnessed the crime or have additional information to come forward.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story gave the incorrect age of the victim. The post has been updated.