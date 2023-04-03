Angel Delarosa is seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on April 3, 2023.

A man was arrested in Moreno Valley early Monday after allegedly shooting at his pregnant girlfriend’s vehicle as she was driving away, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Shagbark Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

At the scene, responding deputies found the accused shooter as well as a firearm and shell casings.

While deputies were investigating, authorities got a call from the suspect’s mother who lives a block away indicating that her son had shot at his girlfriend’s vehicle as she drove away following an argument.

The victim, a 35-year-old Las Vegas woman who is five months pregnant, was later found injured and she declined medical attention.

The suspect, Angel Delarosa, 29, of Moreno Valley, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, a parole violation and other firearms-related charges.