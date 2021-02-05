Parolee arrested in connection with sexually assaulting woman in Twentynine Palms

Manuel Tarango is shown in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 5, 2021.

A man described as a parolee has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Twentynine Palms last month, officials said Friday.

An attempted rape was reported about 1:50 a.m. Jan. 26 at a home along Ocotillo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies discovered that Manuel Tarango, 34, of Yucca Valley, had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

A $300,000 arrest warrant and a no-bail parole violation warrant were issued for the suspect, officials said.

Tarango was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident, along with his active warrants.

Authorities did not release additional details about the incident or Tarango’s other warrants.