Parolee-at-large charged with attempted murder for shooting store clerk after credit card was declined: OCDA

A parolee-at-large was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Garden Grove convenience store clerk multiple times after his credit card was declined, officials announced Wednesday.

Odis Richard Cox, 33, of Buena Park, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of shooting from a motor vehicle, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count of a prohibited person owning ammunition, and one felony count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He is also facing felony enhancements for being armed with a firearm in the commission of a felony and the personal use of a firearm.

Just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 15, officers responded to a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Chapman Avenue, regarding a report of gunshots being fired.

The store’s clerk told officers a man, later identified as Cox, was upset over his card being declined. Cox then allegedly fired seven rounds at the clerk standing behind the counter.

Cox then left the business and shot into the store’s front window as he was being driven away, shattering the window, officials said.

The clerk managed to avoid being shot and was not injured.

Detectives identified Cox as the suspect in the shooting and arrested him on Nov. 18. At the time of his arrest, Cox was on formal Orange County Probation, Post-Release Community Supervision and was a parolee-at-large.

“This clerk was just trying to earn a living and he was almost murdered for it,” O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in statement. “When someone has repeatedly shown they have no respect for the law and a complete disregard for human life, I am going to do everything in my power to hold them accountable and keep Orange County safe. That is why I have directed my prosecutors to file all legal strikes in Orange County in order to hold these repeat offenders accountable.”

Cox faces a maximum sentence of 63 years to life if convicted on all counts. He has two prior strikes, the DA’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Garden Grove Police Detective Camara at 714-741-5824.