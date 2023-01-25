A 42-year-old parolee has been arrested after carjacking and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and, a short time later, assaulting an elderly man during a home invasion robbery, officials with the Riverside Police Department announced Tuesday.

Officers first responded to reports of the carjacking and kidnapping, in the 4200 block of Market Street in downtown Riverside, on Jan. 20, at around 12:30 p.m., according to an RPD news release.

The suspect, now identified as Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., allegedly approached the female victim while she was stopped in her car, brandished a firearm and carjacked and kidnapped her.

“He then forced her to drive away, then after circling around the area, the victim was able to escape and the suspect drove off with the stolen car,” the news release stated.

About 40 minutes later, reports of a person matching Legardy’s description, who was knocking on doors in the 5900 block of Meadowbrook Lane, came in.

When officers arrived at that location, they learned that the person matching the parolee’s description had been seen speaking to an elderly man who lives alone before “both disappeared abruptly.”

Police entered the elderly man’s home, discovered Legardy inside and safely arrested him.

He had beaten the elderly victim, shoved him inside a closet and concealed him underneath a pile of clothing, authorities said.

The elderly man was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries to his upper body and head, and was released last weekend. The female victim did not sustain any physical injuries during the carjacking and kidnapping.

Robbery and homicide detectives, along with a forensics unit, assumed the investigation.

The weapon believed to have been used by the suspect was located at the home invasion location by an explosive and ordinance detection canine. It was determined that the weapon was a “pellet gun resembling a Glock-style pistol,” detectives said.

A pellet gun resembling a Glock-style pistol believed to have been used by the suspect was located at the site of the home invasion, robbery and assault (Riverside Police Dept.)

Legardy, who was on parole for carjacking out of San Bernardino County, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and faces charges of kidnapping, carjacking, home invasion robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and parole violation.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is urged to contact Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or Bgalbreath@RiversideCA.gov or Sergeant Darrell Hill at 951-353-7107 or DHill@RiversideCA.gov.