Parolee remains in critical condition after being shot by Riverside police during stakeout

The 4600 block of Tomlinson Avenue in Riverside is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

The man shot and wounded by police officers who were surveilling him earlier this week in Riverside was wanted for allegedly violating his parole when he led police on a pursuit last week, officials said Thursday.

But it’s unclear what prompted officers to resort to lethal force in the shooting Tuesday. The suspect remained in critical condition at a local hospital Thursday, Riverside police said in a news release.

Authorities say they’re withholding the man’s identity, pending his release from the hospital and transfer to jail.

Related Content 1 wounded as stakeout ends in police shooting in Riverside

He had allegedly led officers on a pursuit on Jan. 19, but was able to escape along Adams Street and the 91 Freeway. Police did not say why officers had been chasing his vehicle.

Officers later determined he was on parole for assault with a firearm and wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant. They began searching for him due to his “history of violence and use of weapons,” according to the police news release.

On Tuesday, officers tracked the man to the 4600 block of Tomlinson Avenue. They say they had been surveilling him for about 40 minutes when they made contact with him at about 4:10 p.m.

At least one officer opened fire as police were attempting to take the man into custody, authorities said.

Police have not described what exactly led up to the gunfire.

Officials did not say whether the man was armed at the time of the shooting, but they said a firearm was found in his possession at the time of his arrest. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting with assistance from Riverside police homicide detectives. No further details were released.