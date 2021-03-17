Parolee shoots man who intervened during dispute with woman: Costa Mesa PD

Police are seeking a parolee accused of shooting a man who intervened during a dispute with a woman in Costa Mesa, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 5:40 a.m. March 2.

Officers who responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Harbor Boulevard learned the 30-year-old victim had been shot and was driven to a hospital, police said in a news release.

An investigation revealed the victim heard a disturbance between a man and a woman. After hearing the woman scream, the victim ran to a parking lot and saw the woman running away.

Max Diamond is shown in a photo released by the Costa Mesa Police Department on March 17, 2021.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Max Diamond of Norwalk, began chasing the woman and the victim followed, police said.

The woman was able to get away, but Diamond then allegedly turned around and confronted the victim.

“While Diamond was standing face to face with the victim, Diamond pulled a gun from his waistband and shot him,” police explained in the news release.

Diamond then ran from the scene.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was later released from the hospital, police said.

Diamond, who has facial tattoos, is described as being armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s whereabouts or has information about him is encouraged to contact Joe Saar at 714-754-5643 or jsaar@costamesaca.gov, or Detective Sergeant Jose Morales at 714-754-4933 or jmorales@costamesaca.gov.