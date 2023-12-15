Authorities asked the public for help Friday in their search for a parolee suspected of arson and three mailroom thefts in West Hollywood.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Christian Wood, committed the burglaries between September 2023 and November 2023, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He also committed arson during one of the burglaries, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Wood has an outstanding warrant for violating parole and is considered a “parolee at large.”

He has numerous prior arrests including burglary, mail theft, identity theft, robbery and other theft-related violations, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about Wood’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 310-855-8850. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477.