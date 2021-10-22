Parolee wanted on outstanding felony warrant faces murder charges for fatally stabbing Riverside man: Police

Ray Salcido, 36, is seen in a photo shared by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 22, 2021.

A 36-year-old parolee wanted for an outstanding felony warrant is now facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man in Riverside last month, officials announced Friday.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to the area of 3rd and Vine streets, in the Eastside

neighborhood, for a stabbing that had just occurred, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound to his neck. They began performing lifesaving measures on the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Ruben Delapaz of Riverside, was then taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

During the investigation, detectives identified Ray Salcido, 36-years-old of Riverside, as the suspect in the stabbing, according to the department.

Detectives also determined Salcido was currently on parole and wanted on an outstanding felony warrant, and had fled to Northern California after the stabbing.

Salcido was located and safely apprehended at a residence in the city of Lodi. He was extradited back to Riverside County and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on Oct. 15.

First-degree murder charges have been filed against Salcido by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, and he is currently being held in custody without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or BGalbreath@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or JAdcox@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210025708.