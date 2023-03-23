The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating the theft of a parrot that was stolen from a front porch on Wednesday.
According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the thief approached the victim’s front porch around 1 p.m. and stole the family’s African Gray Parrot while it was in its cage.
The suspect is described as a “heavy-set” Hispanic male, possibly in his forties, who was wearing a charcoal gray hoodie, gray gloves and light gray sweatpants.
He got away in a red SUV, possibly a Ford Excursion, driven by a second man who was wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored pants and possibly a tan bucket hat.
The stolen African Gray Parrot is worth about $2,500, police said.
Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact Detective A. Castro at 714-245-8345.