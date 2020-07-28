Part of Berlin Wall displayed on Chapman University defaced

A section of the Berlin Wall that was painted over at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., on Friday, July 24, 2020. The paint covered the original Cold War-era graffiti. The 12-foot-high chunk of the historical wall – which came to the Liberty Plaza near Memorial Hall in 1998 – was believed to have been vandalized sometime between July 21 and 11 a.m. on July 22, 2020 university spokeswoman Amy Stevens said. The bottom portion of each side of the wall was painted brown. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Officials at Chapman University in Southern California say a piece of the Berlin Wall displayed on campus has been defaced and was painted brown last week.

That’s covered up some of the historic graffiti that was written on the wall decades ago.

Related Content Chapman University Student Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Caught-On-Video Rant in Classroom Video

The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported Monday that university spokeswoman Amy Stevens says the 12-foot-high chuck of the historical wall was probably defaced between July 21 and July 22.

University officials are working with restoration experts to develop a restoration plan.

Police Sgt. Phillip McMullin says the university and authorities are working together on the investigation.

The motive was unclear but some evidence was collected.