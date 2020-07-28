Part of Berlin Wall displayed on Chapman University defaced

Officials at Chapman University in Southern California say a piece of the Berlin Wall displayed on campus has been defaced and was painted brown last week.
That’s covered up some of the historic graffiti that was written on the wall decades ago.
The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported Monday that university spokeswoman Amy Stevens says the 12-foot-high chuck of the historical wall was probably defaced between July 21 and July 22.
University officials are working with restoration experts to develop a restoration plan.
Police Sgt. Phillip McMullin says the university and authorities are working together on the investigation.
The motive was unclear but some evidence was collected.