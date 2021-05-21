Part of Bolsa Chica State Beach closed after whale carcass washes ashore

Scientists from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center of Laguna Beach take samples and study an endangered fin whale that washed up at Bolsa Chica State Beach on May 20, 2021.(Raul Roa / L.A. Times Community News)

Authorities on Friday closed a section of a Southern California beach and adjacent water near the carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore.

Related Content 65-foot dead whale washes up on Bolsa Chica State Beach

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental health division determined that the decomposing remains posed a health hazard at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

Authorities believe the whale is one of two that were struck by an Australian navy ship last week and then towed out to sea from San Diego.

Bolsa Chica is about 90 miles up the coast from San Diego Bay.