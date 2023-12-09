An evacuation order has been issued for a part of northern Ventura County following a brush fire breaking out near the community of Somis.

Ventura County Fire Department officials are working to contain the brush fire, which broke out at 9:37 a.m. Saturday west of South Mountain.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the evacuation order was issued for:

North of East La Loma Avenue and West La Loma Avenue

South of East Los Angeles Avenue

East of Aggen Road

West of La Vista Avenue

An area near the community of Somis is under an evacuation warning due to a brush fire. (Caltrans District 7)

The blaze had spread to about 311 acres as of 12:35 p.m. Saturday, most of which was burning on the south side and the ridgeline of South Mountain.

“[The fire] is being fueled by gusty 30-mile-per-hour southeasterly winds,” VCFD officials said.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department’s emergency incident dashboard, up to 45,000 people could be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs as the wind event continues through the weekend.

A brush fire burns in northern Ventura County on Dec. 9, 2023. (X/@VCFD_PIO)

“Please use alternate routes and avoid traveling on State Route 118 west of Moorpark in the Somis area,” Caltrans District 7 said on X, formerly Twitter, just before 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

A temporary evacuation point has been activated at Ventura Community College, located at 4667 Telegraph Road in Ventura.

The brush fire comes during a period of exceptionally high winds; the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of SoCal until Sunday.