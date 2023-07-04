Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District have issued a particulate advisory for multiple counties in Southern California ahead of Independence Day fireworks shows.

The advisory will be in effect until Wednesday due to high levels of particulate pollution from both legal and illegal fireworks displays. The advisory was issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“Poor air quality due to fireworks related to Independence Day is possible this Fourth of July holiday,” the department tweeted. “Personal “backyard” fireworks also contribute to this air pollution and may lead to negative health effects.”

Experts at the department anticipate the Air Quality Index may reach the hazardous category due to the fireworks displays.

“Breathing of fine particulate matter can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing, or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease,” according to the AQMD website.

While many enjoy the colorful displays lighting up the night sky, fireworks have been the subject of environmental concern for some time.

Newly imposed environmental regulations have caused some cities, like Redondo Beach, to cancel their fireworks shows. Other cities, like Los Angeles, have avoided fireworks this year and will use drones to celebrate Independence Day.

To help minimize health risks due to poor air quality, experts recommend that residents:

Limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter

Avoid vigorous physical activity

Run air conditioners or purifiers

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or firepits and minimize use of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan frying and grilling