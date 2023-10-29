Parts of Laguna Beach may have power shut off ahead of high winds, fire conditions

SoCal Edison has announced that preemptive power shutoffs may occur in parts of Laguna Beach as fire conditions begin to blanket the area.

The potential shutoffs could start as early as Sunday, according to a release from the City of Laguna Beach.

“The power shutoff is necessary to ensure public safety during the current fire weather conditions and high winds,” city officials said.

A map of the affected areas can be viewed below:

The areas affected by the potential power shutoffs. (City of Laguna Beach)

As of Sunday morning, incredibly high winds have already began to swirl around SoCal, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest recorded local wind speeds as of 6 a.m. Sunday are:

Magic Mountain Truck Trail: 83 miles per hour

83 miles per hour Boney Mountain: 70 miles per hour

70 miles per hour LAFD Camp Nine: 59 miles per hour

59 miles per hour East Simi Valley: 57 miles per hour

57 miles per hour Escondido Canyon: 55 miles per hour

55 miles per hour Malibu Hills: 52 miles per hour

Wind speeds of over 40 miles per hour have also been recorded at Hollywood-Burbank Airport, Pepperdine University and Point Mugu Naval Air Station.

