Parts of PCH, SR-23 closed as rain pounds SoCal

Caltrans has shut down multiple stretches of the Pacific Coast Highway as well as State Route 23 in Malibu on Thursday morning as a storm continued to drench the Southland.

The wet weather caused mud and rockslides, and downed power trees and power lines, which prompted the road closures.

As of 10 a.m., the following parts of the PCH were closed:

Santa Monica: The northbound side of the highway is closed at the Ocean Avenue on-ramp. Traffic from the westbound 10 Freeway is being diverted at the Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp.

Pacific Palisades: Northbound PCH is shut down at Chautauqua Boulevard, while the southbound lanes are closed at Temescal Canyon Road.

Photos of the closure, downed trees, & power lines. https://t.co/j7Sev5Nba8 pic.twitter.com/sH3Rer5Vb6 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

A highway that runs into PCH has also been closed:

Malibu: State Route 23 is shut down at the south end of Pacific Coast Highway in the Decker Canyon area.

Decker Canyon/Malibu: State Route 23 is closed on the south end at State Route 1 (PCH) due to mud & rock slides. Crews are checking the north end of SR-23 in Westlake. #slides #SR23 pic.twitter.com/cTSARdcxhf — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

Elsewhere, the 5 Freeway has been closed through the Grapevine due to snow and ice. All northbound lanes are closed at Parker Road in Castaic, while the southbound side is shut down at Grapevine road, according to Caltrans.

Heavy rain and snow are forecast to continue through noon Thursday as a powerful winter storm lashes Southern California. The rain will taper off into lighter showers through Friday morning before giving way to clear skies, the National Weather Service says.