In celebration of the 135th Rose Parade, Pasadena Humane is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that weigh more than 40 pounds.

The “Roses and Wet Noses” promotion is sponsored by the Pet Care Foundation and will run between Dec. 15 through the end of the year.

The promotion aims to highlight the many large dogs that reside at Pasadena Humane, which the organization says make up the majority of its dog population.

In addition to a new forever companion, adopters will also receive a gift bag with treats and other items for their newest family member.

“With the holidays upon us, it is a wonderful time to give a shelter dog a forever home,” said Pasadena Humane CEO Dia DuVernet. “We hope that all our large dogs are able to watch the Rose Parade from the comfort of their newly adopted homes.”

All adopted dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their latest vaccines. Adopters can also receive a free pet health exam at participating veterinarians and a discount at the Pasadena Humane Shelter Shop.

Pasadena residents who adopt a dog at the shelter can also get their new dog licensed at the time of adoption.

Adoptions are by appointment only and appointments are released every Wednesday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Walk-in appointments are available on weekends between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Those who are unable to adopt but are still interested can support Pasadena Humane by donating online.

The organization will also have a float in the upcoming Rose Parade entitled “Feed the Love,” which celebrates the bond between people and pets and encourages animal lovers to adopt rather than shop. The float is sponsored by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

For more information about adopting a dog from Pasadena Humane, click here.