Pasadena cancels COVID-19 vaccination clinic after many ineligible people signed up for shots

A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The city of Pasadena canceled an upcoming clinic because too many unauthorized people had registered for inoculations.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Pasadena officials on Tuesday canceled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for senior citizens, grocery store employees and other essential workers after hundreds of people who were not eligible for the shots signed up for appointments.

People who did not yet qualify for the vaccine under state guidelines claimed about 900 of the 1,500 slots at a clinic that was designed for people older than 65 and essential workers who live or work in Pasadena, said city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

Many of the appointments were booked by people who worked in the news media and in Hollywood, Derderian said, including at production companies, streaming TV services, news outlets and on the sets of soap operas.

“Hundreds signed up within the first hour,” Derderian said. “It was like rapid fire.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.