Pasadena church loses court case but celebrates victory on looser COVID-19 restrictions

Hours ahead of Christmas, a California church has lost another round in its legal battle against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 restrictions.

A federal appeals court Wednesday ruled 2-1 against Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church, which on Tuesday moved for an emergency injunction against the governor’s guidelines.

Judges Morgan Christen, a Barack Obama appointee, and Johnnie Rawlinson, a Bill Clinton appointee, ruled in favor of Newsom’s orders, while Ronald Reagan appointee Diarmuid O’Scannlain partly concurred and partly dissented with the ruling, according to court documents obtained by Politico.

“The requested deadline is hardly arbitrary,” O’Scannlain wrote. “The church seeks immediate action from our court so that its members can worship on Christmas Day, one of the most sacred holy days in the Christian calendar.”

Statement on Worshipping Safely During Holiday Season. No matter what a Superior Court judge says and given what’s happening now, it is simply too risky to gather indoors with other people who do not live with you. https://t.co/CbKTNZFCFD pic.twitter.com/tnuT3ywHyF — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 24, 2020