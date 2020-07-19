Pasadena church seeks injunction against state ban on indoor worship services

A lawsuit seeking an injunction against a state ban on indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic has been filed on behalf of the Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena.

“It was kind of discouraging when our governor locked down everything except for the essential services like stores, etc. And yet he didn’t declare the church to be essential,” Harvest Rock Church leader Ché Ahn said. “As I pastor, I believe that we’ve been essential for 2,000 years.”

As of Sunday, the city of Pasadena has reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths.

