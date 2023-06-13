The city of Pasadena is considering new measures to fight the homeless crisis that include creating designated parking spots for those experiencing homelessness.

Officials are looking into converting certain spaces in the city to those designated parking spots.

Some of the zoning amendments officials are considering include:

Allowing safe parking sites on all religious institutions, colleges and transit facilities throughout Pasadena with a minor conditional-use permit.

Redefining emergency shelters to provide more flexibility for local nonprofits.

Establishing “low-barrier navigation” centers, which provide temporary living facilities without some of the requirements already in place. For example, many shelters require sobriety and mental health treatment.

The proposal also increases the number of available beds in Pasadena by a significant amount, possibly up to 2,400.

The amendments are still being tweaked, but they are part of the city’s homelessness plan, which aims to increase the availability of shelter beds, access to supportive services and potential sites for emergency shelters.

The proposed amendments have passed the planning commission and will need to face the City Council before anything can be finalized.