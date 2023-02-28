A couple who used a Pasadena fertility clinic to have a child via in vitro fertilization plans to file a lawsuit against the facility after alleging that doctors mistakenly transferred an embryo that had previously tested positive for a deadly cancer gene.

The lawsuit centers around Huntington Reproductive Center Fertility.

Attorneys for the couple say the facility conducted genetic testing to screen the couple’s embryos for cancer genes and other genetic anomalies.

Despite the embryo testing positive and being ruled out as a suitable embryo, the couple’s lawyers say the incorrect embryo was transferred and implanted in the uterus and the child was born with the deadly stomach cancer gene.

The child will eventually require a major surgery as a teenager as a preventative measure of the deadly cancer, according to Adam Wolf, the couple’s attorney.

“The child, who is now 1 year old, will require a major, life-altering stomach removal surgery when he is 15 years old due to an imminent diagnosis of hereditary diffuse gastric cancer,” a press release reads.

Wolf alleges that HRC Fertility, upon discovering that the wrong embryo was transferred, attempted to “conceal its blunder by altering the records that it sent to its patients.”

Wolf and the parents plan to file the lawsuit Wednesday and hold a virtual press conference to discuss the story.

HRC Fertility offers a wide range of fertility services, including IVF, egg freezing and semen analysis. The clinic is affiliated with Keck Medicine of USC and is a popular choice for people experiencing fertility issues, with several locations across the Los Angeles area.

In 2022, the clinic was sued by a gay couple who alleged they only wanted sons but had a daughter via surrogate in 2021. Portions of that lawsuit were tossed out, but the suit is set to be heard in November, according to City News Service.

HRC Fertility has not yet commented on this most recent lawsuit.