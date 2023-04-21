“The coyote population in our city has just exploded. They are no longer afraid of humans.”

That was the warning from Pasadena City Councilmember Tyron Hampton Wednesday evening when city leaders discussed a surge in coyote encounters which, they say, is a growing threat to humans and pets.

Interim Public Health Director Manuel Carmona told council members there were 159 coyote issues reported to the Citizen Service Center in 2022. A dozen of them were related to injured or killed pets, Pasadena Now reports.

No humans were injured.

“Collectively we should work together to try to control the population and get coyotes back to being fearful of humans,” said Hampton.

A coyote attacked a 4-year-old in Woodland Hills, California, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Shira and Ariel Eliyahuo)

A coyote snuck into a Woodland Hills home using a dog door, as shown in this undated photo provided by homeowner Julie Levine.

A coyote was captured inside Mission Middle School in Riverside on Oct. 3, 2022. (Riverside County Animal Services)

Pasadena’s current coyote policy, which was adopted in 2019, involves public education efforts, enforcement of laws and properly categorizing coyote interactions to respond to threats.

City leaders want to study the City of Torrance, which adopted its own coyote policy in 2019 that involves trapping and euthanization. Carmona, however, warns that data on that approach is inconclusive, at best.

“In the first year, (Torrance) trapped and killed 14 animals. In the second year, it was 15, but in the second year the sightings and activities of coyotes actually increased,” Carmona told the council, adding that sometimes lethal control efforts can lead to rapid reproduction.

“Let’s ask staff to look at different models. Let’s contact other cities around us that have struggled with this including Sierra Madre — all foothill cities,” Mayor Victor Gordo said at the meeting. “Maybe we could get some of the data (and) best practices.”

Coyote sightings and encounters can be reported using Pasadena’s online reporting system or by calling 626-744-7311.

In December 2022, a toddler in Woodland Hills was attacked and dragged by a coyote in broad daylight in an incident that was captured on home security video. The child did not suffer serious injuries. The coyote was later captured and euthanized.