Pasadena implementing new watering schedule to conserve water as drought strains supplies

As a widespread drought continues to strain water supplies throughout the state, Pasadena is implementing new rules that restrict outdoor watering to two days a week from April to October and one day a week from November to March.

About 60% of Pasadena’s water is supplied by the Metropolitan Water District, which issued a water supply alert Tuesday, calling on people across the region to voluntarily cut back their use.

After the action by Southern California’s biggest water supplier asking water agencies in the region to move toward voluntarily reducing water demand, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on Wednesday called for customers to redouble their efforts to conserve water amid the shortage.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 18, 2021.