Pasadena issues limited stay-home order amid rising COVID-19 cases; on-site dining remains open with curfew

A waitress serves guests as people dine outdoors in Pasadena, the only city in Los Angeles County still allowing that service on Dec. 2, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Pasadena announced a new, temporary stay-home order to go into effect overnight Wednesday, as daily new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to rise at alarming rates.

The new rules — which largely reflect the state’s mandatory stay-at-home order that went into effect Nov. 21 — limit the size of gatherings, enstate an overnight curfew and require masks at all times while at businesses, Pasadena city officials said in a news release.

Pasadena, which is one of two cities in Los Angeles County that has its own public health department, will keep the stay-home order in place until at least Dec. 20. Enforcement measures will include city employees and volunteers canvassing areas throughout Pasadena, reminding people of the face covering requirement and the prohibition of gatherings.

Restaurants, which have remained open in the city despite closing elsewhere throughout the county, will now be required to close on-site dining by 10 p.m. And, as of Wednesday, only individuals from the same household can eat out together, while still maintaining 6 feet distance.

Over the weekend, people packed the city’s restaurants, with some restaurateurs saying they had their highest earnings in months. The city emphasized the need for restaurants and patrons to follow all public health protocols in order to keep outdoor dining open.

“Pasadena is not the place to come for social gatherings, whether at a home of a friend or relative, a fraternity picnic, or a group meal at an outdoor dining establishment,” the city said in a statement.

All public and private gatherings and events with individuals from more than one household are prohibited, except for outdoor faith-based services and protests that are conducted in accordance with public health protocols.

Mirroring the state’s order, Pasadena will require residents to stay at their own homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for essential activities.

Businesses that are currently allowed to operate both indoors and outdoor must require all patrons to wear a face covering at all times and maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance, the city said. And as existing city and state orders state, nonessential retail and personal care services may not exceed 25% occupancy.

Pasadena asked that such establishments increase their vigilance in actively managing occupancy and reducing crowding, particularly with the increased activity during the holiday season.

Schools, childcare facilities, and day camps that follow all protocols are allowed to stay open, along with drive-in movies, events and car parades.

Fitness centers that are permitted to operate outdoors should try to reduce occupancy, and swimming pools serving more than one household may open only for regulated lap swimming, with one person per lane.

Pasadena had reported 3,807 total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and 133 deaths.