A Pasadena man was fatally shot at Washington Park in Pasadena early Saturday morning, and a 24-year-old man is facing a murder charge as a result.

At 4:10 a.m., Pasadena’s ShotSpotter detected a gunshot at the park in the 700 block of East Washington Boulevard, and Mickey Cooper, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Aaron Miguel Conell of Pasadena was identified as a person of interest in the hours following the shooting, and he was arrested later that day on a charge of assault with a firearm “different and unrelated” to Cooper’s shooting, police said.

“Over the weekend, detectives pursued their investigation and obtained further evidence pertaining to the murder of Cooper,” police said. “On November 20, 2023, Conell’s booking charge was amended to include Penal Code 187 (Murder).”

Conell is being held at the Pasadena Police Department in lieu of $1.105 million bail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.