A Pasadena man arrested in connection with a killing at Washington Park in Pasadena has been charged in that case and in a pair of other gun-related crimes, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Aaron Miguel Conell, 24, was arrested Saturday after 64-year-old Mickey Cooper of Pasadena was fatally shot in the park in the 700 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Pasadena Police Department previously announced.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office announced a murder charge in that shooting, as well as an attempted murder charge related to an Oct. 29 shooting also in Washington Park.

Connell also faces a count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm charge in connection with a Nov. 5 incident in which he “is accused of walking up to a car and pointing a gun at a man seated in the driver’s seat at a gas station in Pasadena,” according to a news release.

“I want to express deep condolences to the family of the individual who died and unwavering support for the wounded victim,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the release. “These violent senseless acts have no place in our communities, especially at a public park where families could be present. We continue in our commitment to combatting gun violence and will vigorously pursue justice for the victims and their families, while ensuring the safety and security of all of our residents.”

Conell is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $4.025 million bail.

He is due to appear in Pasadena Superior Court on Monday.

If convicted on all counts, Conell could be sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison.