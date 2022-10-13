A 37-year-old man from Pasadena was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting near a youth football game in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Lawrence Langston was taken into custody in Pasadena almost two weeks after he “brandished a firearm and shot [a man] several times” in the parking lot at Colony High School, where a non-school-sponsored game was taking place, police said in a news release.

Langston fled before officers arrived at the scene, and no motive for the shooting has been released.

The victim, who has not been identified but is not affiliated with the school or the city, received “life-threatening gunshot wounds,” police said. He was transported in serious condition, but his current condition has not been made public.

Langston faces an attempted murder charge, and officers found two guns while taking him into custody, police said.

He’s being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is due to appear in Rancho Superior Court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 909-986-6711 or Officer Jordan Bell at 909-408-1019.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 78-CRIME or visit the WeTip website.