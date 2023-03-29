A 42-year-old man facing multiple felony charges is in custody, and a female suspect is still outstanding, after a carjacking earlier this week, officials with the Redlands Police Department announced Thursday.

The male suspect, Pasadena resident Jose Delgado, was arrested Mar. 27 after leading officers with the San Bernardino Police Department in a pursuit that ended in Colton. After the chase, authorities located evidence that Delgado had stolen the vehicle during a carjacking in Redlands the day before, a Redlands PD news release stated.

An investigation revealed that the carjacking occurred in an alley behind the 1000 block of Tribune Street, after the victim parked his vehicle in the area with an unidentified woman he had met online earlier.

That’s when police say Delgado “entered the rear passenger side of the vehicle, threatened the victim at gunpoint and demanded his personal property.”

Both suspects then forced the victim out of his vehicle, a white 2015 Chrysler 200, and drove away, according to police.

“Delgado, who is currently on probation for carjacking in Los Angeles County, is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on multiple felony charges, including carjacking, felony evasion, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a control substance while armed,” the news release noted.

Authorities are still searching for the female suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detectives R. Cordoba or J. Baldivia at 909-798-7681.