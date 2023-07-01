A man from Pasadena died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his roommate on Friday afternoon.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Madison Avenue around 1:51 p.m. on a shots fired call.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside a residential unit.

The wound appeared to be self-inflicted, Pasadena Police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was recovered near the man, identified as 35-year-old Creighton Chun Ming Wong of Pasadena.

Officers conducted a welfare check in the adjacent residential unit and located a second man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by Pasadena Fire Department paramedics in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation by detectives indicated that the men were roommates and that Wong had shot his roommate before taking his own life moments later.

The motive for the shooting-suicide is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org