Pasadena offering those who get COVID vaccine chance to win 2022 Rose Parade tickets

Everyone getting vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday at one Pasadena site will be entered for a chance to win free 2022 Rose Parade tickets, city officials announced.
Those hoping to win the tickets can visit the Tournament House at 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd. between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to get the vaccine.
Appointments can be made on MyTurn, but walk-ups are also being provided the vaccine.
The vaccination site is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson jabs.
The vaccines are available to everyone 12 and older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, city officials said.