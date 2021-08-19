Pasadena offering those who get COVID vaccine chance to win 2022 Rose Parade tickets

Performers open the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Everyone getting vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday at one Pasadena site will be entered for a chance to win free 2022 Rose Parade tickets, city officials announced.

Those hoping to win the tickets can visit the Tournament House at 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd. between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to get the vaccine.

Appointments can be made on MyTurn, but walk-ups are also being provided the vaccine.

The vaccination site is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson jabs.

The vaccines are available to everyone 12 and older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, city officials said.

#GetVaccinated at Tournament House TODAY for a chance to WIN TICKETS to the 2022 Rose Parade®🤩 Book an appointment time now at https://t.co/OgJ7A1jzGp. Walk-ups are also welcome. Minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. pic.twitter.com/nFtpp0fliR — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) August 19, 2021