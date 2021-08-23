Pasadena police arrest 2 in Fourth of July shooting

Pasadena police and fire department personnel flash emergency lights and blast their sirens in front of Huntington Hospital in Pasadena on April 9, 2020. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Two San Dimas residents have been arrested in connection with a shooting on July 4, the Pasadena Police Department announced Monday.

Kimberly Ann Troncoso, 34, and Jay Aaron Castillo, 26, are each facing a felony count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ridge Way. No one was injured, but police said they observed evidence of a shooting.

On Aug. 19, Pasadena police searched a residence in San Dimas and found evidence, including multiple guns, that led to Troncoso and Castillo’s arrest, officials said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed charges against the pair Monday, according to police.

Troncoso’s bail has been set at $250,000, and Castillo’s bail is $260,000, police said.

Pasadena police are asking anyone with information to call 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.