Pasadena police chief names officer who fatally shot Anthony McClain

Police released footage of a traffic stop that ended with the fatal shooting of Anthony McClain, 32, on Aug. 15, 2020, in Pasadena. (Pasadena Police Department)

The Pasadena police chief has identified Edwin Dumaguindin as the officer who fatally shot Anthony McClain during a traffic stop last month.

The naming of the officer comes after an autopsy released Thursday revealed that McClain, a 32-year-old Black man, was shot twice — not once as initially indicated by police.

McClain suffered one wound in the lower right quarter of his back and a graze wound to his left shoulder as he ran from the police. He died hours later at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena. Coroner’s officials found that the bullet to the back traveled through McClain, hitting his right lung before coming out of his chest and creating fatal blood loss.

Police Chief John Perez, who released police videos of the shooting following the traffic stop, said the fleeing McClain can be seen holding a gun in his waistband as he bolts from the passenger seat of the car, and that he then held it in his left hand as he ran.

