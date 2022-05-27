A Pasadena police officer was injured in a traffic crash on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at Colorado Boulevard and Oak Avenue around 3:15 p.m., city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a police motorcycle that collided with a red compact car.

Derderian said the officer suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Pasadena Fire Department said traffic in the area will be impacted for “several hours” and encouraged the public to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.