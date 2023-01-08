Officers with Pasadena PD secure the scene of a shooting near Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue Jan. 8, 2023 (KTLA)

Police in Pasadena were investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The incident, according to police, occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said they secured the scene and that an investigation is underway, but no other details, such as the age or gender of the victim, or any information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, were released.