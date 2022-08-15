Pasadena police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in early May.

Eric Lynn Thomas, 28, was found shot dead in the common area of an apartment complex on May 2.

Thomas was found by police after the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system alerted them of the sound of gunfire on the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue.

Responding officers found Thomas suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was declared dead at the scene.

On Monday, police released a “forensic composite sketch” of a possible suspect in the shooting.

Pasadena police released a composite sketch of a suspect in a deadly shooting in May (Pasadena Police Department)

For the first time in their investigation, the Police Department also released a description of the suspect in the shooting. Police say the alleged gunman is a Black man with a light complexion who is around 5 feet 11 inches and about 190 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he was seen wearing light-colored sweatpants and a dark hoodie.

Earlier this month, police released images of a vehicle believed to have been driven by the person or people responsible for Thomas’ death.

Pasadena police are looking for this vehicle that was recently identified as the suspect vehicle in a May homicide (Pasadena Police Department)

Investigators are looking for a newer model white four-door SUV that was captured on nearby security footage fleeing the scene southbound. The vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2020 Hyundai Tucson.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is directly related to the killing of Eric Thomas.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle, or any other information related to the case, is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.