Pasadena police are continuing to investigate the killing of Eric Lynn Thomas who was found shot dead in the common area of an apartment complex earlier this year.

Thomas was found by police on May 2 after the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system alerted them of the sound of gunfire on the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue.

Responding officers found Thomas suffering from at least one gunshot wound and the 28-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Police have continued to investigate the homicide and on Monday they released images of a vehicle believed to have been driven by the person or people responsible for Thomas’ death.

Pasadena police are looking for this vehicle that was recently identified as the suspect vehicle in a May homicide (Pasadena Police Department)

Investigators are looking for a newer model white four-door SUV that was captured on nearby security footage fleeing the scene southbound. Police believe the driver of the vehicle is directly related to the killing of Eric Thomas.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle, or any other information related to the case, is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.