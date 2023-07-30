Several power outages affecting more than 3,000 customers in East Pasadena were reported Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officials with the Pasadena Department of Water and Power said over Twitter that they were aware of the outages and that crews were troubleshooting the issue.

A map of the outages showed areas near Pasadena City College, along with the Mid Central, Daisy-Villa and Brigden Ranch neighborhoods impacted.

An outage map posted by Pasadena Water and Power on July 30, 2023.

It is unclear what led to the outages, but by 8:30 p.m., the utility company reported that power had been restored.

Anyone in Pasadena experiencing an outage are asked to call the power emergency line at 626-744-4673.