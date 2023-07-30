Several power outages affecting more than 3,000 customers in East Pasadena were reported Sunday night.  

Just before 8 p.m., officials with the Pasadena Department of Water and Power said over Twitter that they were aware of the outages and that crews were troubleshooting the issue.  

A map of the outages showed areas near Pasadena City College, along with the Mid Central, Daisy-Villa and Brigden Ranch neighborhoods impacted.  

Pasadena Water and Power outage
An outage map posted by Pasadena Water and Power on July 30, 2023.

It is unclear what led to the outages, but by 8:30 p.m., the utility company reported that power had been restored.

Anyone in Pasadena experiencing an outage are asked to call the power emergency line at 626-744-4673. 