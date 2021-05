Residents were celebrating as Pasadena entered the yellow tier of the state’s reopening plan on Wednesday, which fell on the same day as Cinco de Mayo.

Meanwhile, the rest of Los Angeles County is moving into the yellow tier on Thursday. That means bars can reopen indoors, saunas can welcome back visitors and sports games can have more fans in the stands.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 5, 2021.