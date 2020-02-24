Pasadena, Riverside Women Among Those Killed in El Monte-Based Charter Bus Crash on 15 Fwy in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities have released the names of two of the three women who were killed Saturday when a charter bus rolled down an embankment on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook.

Seventeen other passengers were hospitalized after the crash, including a 5-year-old boy who was critically injured.

Julia Perez Cornejo, 73, of Pasadena, and Maria De La Luz Diaz, 67, of Riverside, died at the scene along with a 23-year-old woman, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. The name of the third victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

The crash occurred amid rainy conditions when the driver swerved and lost control in the southbound lanes of the freeway around 10:20 a.m. south of California 76 in Pala Mesa. The vehicle slid down an embankment and landed on its roof.

