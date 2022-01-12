Pasadena road closures to watch out for Sunday during Rose Bowl Half Marathon

Rose Bowl Half Marathon participants are seen in an undated photo from the The McCourt Foundation.

The 2022 Rose Bowl Half Marathon will bring road closures in and around Pasadena on Sunday.

The race includes both a half marathon and a 5K that go through Pasadena starting at 7 a.m., passing landmarks like the Colorado Street Bridge, Old Town Pasadena and Caltech University, with a finish line on the Rose Bowl field.

Here’s what to know if you’ll be driving in the area:

Impacted Areas

From 6 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., the area south of Colorado Boulevard and north of California Boulevard will be impacted between Arroyo Boulevard and Orange Grove.

From 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the following areas will be impacted: area south of Colorado Boulevard and between Orange Grove and Arroyo Parkway; area south of Green Street and between Arroyo Parkway and Lake Avenue; area south of Green Street between Lake Avenue and Wilson Street; area north of Colorado Boulevard and Green Street; and areas adjacent to Linda Vista Avenue between Seco Street and the 134 Freeway.

To expedite travel during the event, drivers are encouraged to use Walnut Street to the north, California Boulevard to the south, Hill Avenue to the east or to use the 710 extension to the west.

Alternate access routes are available, as listed in the chart below.

The 2022 Rose Bowl Half Marathon will bring road closures in and around Pasadena on Jan. 16, 2022.

Parking restrictions

There will be “No Parking – Tow Away” signs posted along the course. Any cars parked along the area after 1 a.m. Sunday will be towed, officials said.

Overnight parking restrictions will be lifted within .25 miles of the route. During this time, overnight parking permit will not be required to park on certain city streets, highlighted on the course map below.

All other parking restrictions and prohibitions will apply.

For questions regarding street closures or towed vehicles on the day of the event, call 213-542-3000.

