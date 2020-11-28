Pasadena shuts down 4 restaurants for failure to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Although the city of Pasadena announced that it would keep restaurants open for outdoor dining, four eateries were shut down Friday for failure to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, officials announced.

The city, which has its own health department, said earlier this week that it was assess daily whether to close restaurants, after Los Angeles County halted dining Wednesday at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars for at least three weeks amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The four restaurants that were closed down Friday were given prior warnings, city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said, adding that their health permits were suspended, meaning they cannot operate their kitchens, pending hearings to reopen.

“We want to keep restaurants operating, but that hinges on their willingness to follow the rules,” Derderian said.

The restaurants were not identified, nor were their specific violations.

Several other eateries were also issued warnings, the city said.

The city warned that it would have enforcement teams monitoring businesses, parks and other areas of potential gatherings throughout the weekend to ensure compliance with health orders issued by the Pasadena Public Health Department. Such personnel will have proper identification and business cards on hand, Derderian said.

The city has its own Department of Public Health that issues health orders separate from Los Angeles County. Long Beach, which also has its own public health department, mimicked the county’s new order to prohibit outdoor dining.

Pasadena city officials reminded everyone to adhere to all health protocols while visiting retail establishments, restaurants and outdoor/recreational settings and to wear face masks, physical distance and wash hands often.

Pasadena had reported 3,492 total COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday and 132 deaths.

