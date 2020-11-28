Pasadena stepping up enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions, may consider new rules

After agreeing to continue allowing outdoor dining, Pasadena is stepping up enforcement of coronavirus rules and may consider new restrictions amid a statewide surge in new cases and hospitalizations.

The city, which is one of two in Los Angeles County with its own health department, decided not to follow the countywide ban on in-person dining at restaurants. Its city council voted this week to permit restaurants to remain open for outdoor service, provided they take the proper precautions.

“The city has invested a lot of money and the restaurants have invested a lot of money in their heaters and their tents so we are trying very hard to work with them,” said Pasadena city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

But compliance has been mixed. Health inspectors conducted about 60 site visits Wednesday and Thursday, and the majority of restaurants — more than 40 — were violating the rules, she said.

