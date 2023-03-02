A Pasadena police cruiser is seen in a file photo from Jan. 11, 2019. (KTLA)

A 34-year-old teacher at McKinley School in Pasadena has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers with the Pasadena Police Department responded to the school, located in the 300 block of South Oak Knoll Avenue, just before 2 p.m. on March 1 after receiving a call regarding “suspicious circumstances” involving a teacher and a student.

“During their preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a history teacher from the school had been sexually victimizing a 14-year-old student,” a Pasadena PD news release stated.

The teacher, identified as Michael Medina, a resident of Glendale, was taken into custody while on campus.

Detectives with Pasadena PD’s Special Victims Unit conducted an immediate follow-up investigation, conducting interviews, examining digital evidence and executing a search warrant at two separate locations.

The follow-up investigation uncovered “evidence related to the molestation of the 14-year-old student and possession of child pornography,” police said.

Medina was arrested and booked at the Pasadena Police Department Jail on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts on a child and possession of child pornography.

The 34-year-old has since “bonded out,” police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Pasadena PD at 626-744-4241. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.